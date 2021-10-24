New Insights Bereavement Service launches in Nantwich

A newly formed bereavement listening service for Nantwich and rural residents has been launched.

The Insights Bereavement Service, to help those struggling with bereavement, loss and grief, was launched at Nantwich Parish Hall.

Frances Underhill, Chair of Insights, said: “We offer one-to-one confidential listening in a safe, supportive space, by trained listeners.

“Eight sessions with a possibility to offer more, in a place that suits you can be arranged.

“Support can also be offered virtually, by telephone, by walking with someone or having a coffee, in addition to in a person’s own home, or in a pre-booked room.

“Talking to someone who is not a family member or a friend, but who will really listen and try to understand, can be really helpful.”

The service has been supported by Nantwich Town Council, The End-of-Life Partnership, Cheshire Community Foundation, Baked by Gill, RD Wines, Devlin, Granary Arts Café, Food Festival friends, Morna & Bruce, Nantwich Methodists, Deb, Carole, Sarah, and many more.

Winner of the cake donated by Baked by Gill was Celia Bailey.

Winner of the English Sparkling wine donated by R D Wines was John Statham.

To refer, or to find out more about Insights, contact the coordinator Maureen Coulter on [email protected] or on 07942337801.