1 hour ago
Nantwich Town stunned by Morpeth second half fightback
5 hours ago
Lives at risk under Cheshire East winter gritting policy, warn councillors
5 hours ago
Councillors back bid for Crewe to be Great British Railways HQ
2 days ago
Wybunbury man found guilty of manslaughter of Audlem dad Adam Lovatt
2 days ago
Tighter security for Cheshire East Council following death of MP
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

New Insights Bereavement Service launches in Nantwich

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews October 24, 2021
Launch of Insights Bereavement Service

A newly formed bereavement listening service for Nantwich and rural residents has been launched.

The Insights Bereavement Service, to help those struggling with bereavement, loss and grief, was launched at Nantwich Parish Hall.

Frances Underhill, Chair of Insights, said: “We offer one-to-one confidential listening in a safe, supportive space, by trained listeners.

“Eight sessions with a possibility to offer more, in a place that suits you can be arranged.

“Support can also be offered virtually, by telephone, by walking with someone or having a coffee, in addition to in a person’s own home, or in a pre-booked room.

“Talking to someone who is not a family member or a friend, but who will really listen and try to understand, can be really helpful.”

The service has been supported by Nantwich Town Council, The End-of-Life Partnership, Cheshire Community Foundation, Baked by Gill, RD Wines, Devlin, Granary Arts Café, Food Festival friends, Morna & Bruce, Nantwich Methodists, Deb, Carole, Sarah, and many more.

Winner of the cake donated by Baked by Gill was Celia Bailey.

Winner of the English Sparkling wine donated by R D Wines was John Statham.

To refer, or to find out more about Insights, contact the coordinator Maureen Coulter on [email protected] or on 07942337801.

Insights Bereavement service

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings