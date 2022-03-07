Author on revisiting teenage wildlife haunts in Nantwich talk

Author Bruce Kendrick will talk about his new book ‘An Eye for Birds’ at Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge on High Street next month, writes Jonathan White.

As a 10-year old, Bruce contracted TB and was sent to an isolated sanatorium, deep in the Cheshire countryside.

On fine days, nurses would push the young patients, in their beds, out onto a large veranda and it was here that his love of birdwatching developed.

Sharing his passion with three schoolmates over the next seven years, this small band of birders explored wildlife locations on and nearby the Wirral, spending summer days on Bardsey, a remote island off North Wales.

This is a ‘rites of passage’ story of one lad’s journey through early formative teenage years when birdwatching sits easily in his life alongside football, girls, radical politics and rock bands.

It’s the 1960s on Merseyside.

A passion for nature has stayed with him, throughout his life and on revisiting his teenage wildlife haunts, he looks back to those times with mature perspective and sentiment that add their own colours to the story.

It’s a celebration of nature and its power to humble and heal.

It’s also an inspiring call to arms for anyone who values the world outside their door.

Author Bruce said: “I’ve been regular customer of the Nantwich bookshop since Steve and Denise Lawson took it on in 2003 and now I’m returning with my own book.

“I have to pinch myself. Looking forward to the evening. It should be fun for everyone.”

Denise said: “We look forward to welcoming Bruce to the Bookshop and hearing his wonderful recollection of his love of nature.”

The talk is on April 6, doors open at 6.00pm for a 6.30pm start.

Tickets are £20 per person which includes a copy of Bruce’s book and a selection of delicious snacks. Cash Bar available.

Visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge for more information, or contact via 01270 611665 and email [email protected]