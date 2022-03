Nantwich Police say they are investigating several reports of a man acting suspiciously near to parked cars.

The incidents happened in the Birchin Lane area of the town.

Reports were received about the behaviour in the early hours of Sunday (March 6) morning at around 2.55am and 3.45am.

A Nantwich Police spokesperson said: “If anyone has CCTV or doorbell footage could you please contact us quoting reference 22000158111.”