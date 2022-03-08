Revamped Queens Park unveiled by Cheshire East Council

The refurbished flagship Queens Park has been unveiled by Cheshire East Council.

The unveiling ceremony was watched by local dignitaries including mayor of Cheshire East Council, Cllr Sarah Pochin, mayor of Crewe Town Council, Cllr Tom Dunlop, local MP Dr Kieran Mullan, and children from Edleston Primary School.

Refurbishments include a zip wire, a heritage train feature, a new wheelchair-friendly roundabout and an adventure space featuring climbing logs.

Significant improvements have also been made to the seating provision in the play area.

The work was funded by a £100,000 landfill communities fund grant from the FCC Communities Foundation and was carried out by Ansa – Cheshire East Council’s wholly-owned environmental services company.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “The improvements that have been made will allow children of all ages to enjoy the space, which is something that came through very strongly when we consulted on what improvements the local community wanted to see.”

Derek Morgan, chairman of Friends of Queens Park, said: “It’s a very proud moment to see the ideas that we put forward for works, come to fruition.

“It has taken a lot of hard work from many very committed volunteers to get to this point, so I would like to say thank you to all those whose dedication has made this possible.

“The most important thing now of course is for people to start using it!”

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan said: “Thank you to the residents, and to Derek Morgan and all of the Friends of Queens Park Group who gave their ideas.

“I want to also thank Elaine, Edward and the ANSA team for developing the proposals and Richard Smith at the FCC for funding them.

“If you have never visited the jewel in the crown of Crewe that is Queen’s Park now might be the time!”

Richard Smith, senior grant manager for FCC Communities Foundation, said: “It’s wonderful to see the new play area at Queens Park open and ready to make such a difference to the users of this very popular park.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities, and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”