Combermere Abbey announces return of Bluebell Walks for 2022

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews March 12, 2022
Bluebell Wood At Combermere Abbey

Historic venue Combermere Abbey near Nantwich is opening its grounds to the public for its popular annual bluebell walks.

The walks will also include walking tours around the historic abbey.

Combermere Abbey is based off the A530 Whitchurch Road just outside Aston.

In previous years, guests at the abbey’s woodland walks have included the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity star, AJ Pritchard, and his girlfriend, dancer Abbie Quinnen.

Walks are free for hotel guests or £6 for adults, £3 for children (under 16) for those visiting for the day. Babies and dogs are free.

The abbey’s much loved Bluebell Walks will be running for the second time over a number of days as opposed to just a one off event.

The walks will run from Saturday April 23 to Saturday May 21. They will run at 10am and 1pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Guests will need to book tickets in advance on the Combermere Abbey website with the booking system set to be launched imminently.

Parking will be available at Park View Business Centre to start the walk, and refreshments will be available at newly opened Old Piggery Café.

Comberemere Abbey diary dates:

* 23rd April – 21st May – Woodland Walks With Bluebells
* 5th April – 7th July – Public tours open
* 10th May – Invitation to view tour
* 14th June – Invitation to view tour
* 12th July – Invitation to view tour

Combermere Abbey with the Mere

Combermere Abbey with the Mere

Combermere Abbey woodland walk

