Crews tackle fire in Willaston conservatory and greenhouse

in Incident / News March 15, 2022
conservatory - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews tackled a fire which ripped through a conservatory and greenhouse at a property in Willaston.

The incident happened at around 5am on March 13 at a bungalow on Eastern Road.

Two fire engines from Crewe and one from Nantwich.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and use a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They also used a large fan and lighting at the incident.

Electrics were isolated as a precaution and once damped down a fire investigation found the cause was most likely to be accidental, caused by hot ashes being put inside a wheelie bin.

