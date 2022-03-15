Dabbers legend receives framed record of his goalscoring feats

Former Nantwich Town forward John Scarlett has been honoured with a framed record of his goalscoring feats for the club, writes Jonathan White.
Ian Garnett, of the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA), presented the honour to Scarlett along with club chairman Jon Gold and director of football Clive Jackson.
Scarlett is Nantwich Town’s most prolific post-war marksman, scoring 161 goals across 13 seasons.
He was three times the club’s leading scorer – 1993/94, 1996/97 & 1998/99.
He made his first team debut at Kidsgrove Athletic Away in the NWCL Floodlit Trophy on 6th January 1993.
He fittingly made his final appearance in a green shirt as a late substitute in the FA Vase Final victory over Hillingdon at St Andrew’s (Birmingham City Football Club) on 6th May 2006.
A representative from NTISA said: “John is such a legend at Nantwich, I don’t think he realises how much he is respected by fans at the club.”
NTISA are a group of supporters who are passionate about the club.
As well as attending games home and away, they organise fund raising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise much needed additional revenue for the club.
For further information relating to NTISA, visit: https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ntisa/
