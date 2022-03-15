6 hours ago
“Movement” exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews March 15, 2022
Robin - Movement exhibition

“Movement”, a new free exhibition by Alex Jabore, has opened in the Millennium Gallery at Nantwich Museum to run until Saturday May 7.

Alex Jabore, a returning exhibitor, is a fine artist based in the Pennines who has established herself as a figurative painter of ballet and wildlife of the British Isles.

Over the last few years of lockdowns and social distancing she’s drawn inspiration from local wildlife, particularly the garden birds that kept her company in her garden studio.

They appear in her series of paintings called “Lockdown Morning Chorus”.

Ballet dancer - Movement exhibitionDuring this time she’s focused on portraying movement and lightness, which transferred into her most recent ballet works where she balances the athleticism, weight and strength of the dancer against the lightness of their movement.

“Movement” features original work and fine art prints from both subjects.

Entry to the Museum and exhibition is free and some of Alex’s artwork is available to purchase.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

