Route of inaugural Nantwich 10km road race is revealed

The inaugural ‘Nantwich 10k Road Race’ will take place this Sunday March 20.

The race, organised by Mike Stevens, founder of Nantwich Running Club, will get underway at around 9.30am and runners will race around a 10km (6.2 miles) loop on closed roads.

It starts at the traffic lights on Waterlode opposite Nantwich Town Football Club.

Competitors will run along Waterlode and turn right into Chester Road towards St Mary’s Church in Acton.

At the Church, turn left along Monks Lane and then left into Swanley Lane, continuing towards Ravensmoor.

The course then turns left into Dig Lane and left again into Raven’s Lane and back to Monks Lane.

At the junction with Monks Lane, competitors then turn right and head back to Acton Church, and right again along Chester Road back down to the start line at Waterlode where they U-turn at the lights and head to Malbank High School.

After a loop around the school car park, the race finishes on the Playing Fields off Waterlode.

The full route can be viewed via this link: https://gb.mapometer.com/running/route_5336925.html

All running slots for the race were sold out in just three days.

Each finisher will receive a medal and a goodie bag.

There are also prizes for the Top 3 Male and Female finishers and several age-related awards, along with prizes for the top local finisher living within the CW5 post code area and the Under 20 winner.

Nantwich Running Club was launched in March 2021 by Willaston runner Mike Stevens and now has over 350 members.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “Nantwich Running Club is proud to host the first 10k Road Race for the town.

“We believe we’ve identified a great route and there’s a particularly strong field from all parts of the North West and Midlands.

“We encourage local residents to cheer on the competitors along the route.”

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk

Local cheese brand Eatlean – part of Nantwich-based Joseph Heler Cheese, is also sponsoring the event.

Eatlean Founder George Heler added: “We are delighted to be showing our support to our local community through the Nantwich 10k.

“It’s a great local event and the whole team is really looking forward to cheering on this year’s participants.

“At Eatlean we’re dedicated to providing healthier choices and we are looking forward to rewarding all the finishers with some delicious Eatlean cheese!”