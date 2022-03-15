6 hours ago
‘Tea at The Tower’ guided walks in Acton keep striding forward

in Acton / Village News March 15, 2022
Walkers outside St Marys Acton prior to the walk (1)

“Tea at The Tower” guided walks are proving a big hit from St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton, writes Jonathan White.

The most recent walks took place on Sunday March 6 in sunny weather and attracted 55 walkers and two dogs.

There were two walks: a 4.1 mile route with no styles led by Keith, and a 5.2 mile route, with styles, led by Nick and Caroline.

Both walks included towpath sections of the Shropshire Union Canal and the Llangollen Canal and went past Hurleston Locks.

Participants enjoyed a cake, drink and chat afterwards in Acton church.

For future walks, all are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received.

All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm. Meet for 12.45pm at the church.

For those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café.

Walkers on the Shropshire Union Canal (1)

Future dates for the walks are Sunday April 3, Sunday May 8, Sunday June 12, Sunday July 3 (Summer Challenge walk, 8 miles), Sunday August 7 and Sunday September 4.

For further information visit St Mary’s Acton website.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “It’s great to welcome the walkers on their return – they are full of enthusiasm about their venture and really pleased to relax in our ancient church and enjoy a hot drink and some fabulous home made cake.”

Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton: -‘Tea at the Tower’ – run by church volunteers and takes place EVERY Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available.

Donations are gratefully received.-Spring Concert (Saturday 7th May 2022 @ 7.30pm, Tickets £10. Acton Operatic Society perform the best show music, tickets can be obtained from Stephan 01270 624135 or at ’Tea at the Tower’).

Walkers at Hurleston Locks - tea at tower

