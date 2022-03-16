Nantwich Town narrowly beat Crewe FC in friendly game

Nantwich Town beat Crewe FC in a friendly game at the Optimum Pay Stadium, as the Dabbers had no midweek league match.
Crewe FC scored first from the penalty spot with Nantwich Town’s goals from Steve Jones and Matthew France.
There was no admission charge for the fixture and the bar was also open.
Adam Bateman from the Nantwich Town FC media team provided updates on social media.
Nantwich Town FC’s next match in the Pitching In Northern Premier League – Premier Division is away at Gainsborough Trinity FC this Saturday March 19.
(Words and images by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments