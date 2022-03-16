6 hours ago
Nantwich Town narrowly beat Crewe FC in friendly game

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport March 16, 2022
First-half - first Nantwich Goal - Steve Jones slots home the ball (1)

Nantwich Town beat Crewe FC in a friendly game at the Optimum Pay Stadium, as the Dabbers had no midweek league match.

Crewe FC scored first from the penalty spot with Nantwich Town’s goals from Steve Jones and Matthew France.

There was no admission charge for the fixture and the bar was also open.

Adam Bateman from the Nantwich Town FC media team provided updates on social media.

Nantwich Town FC’s next match in the Pitching In Northern Premier League – Premier Division is away at Gainsborough Trinity FC this Saturday March 19.

(Words and images by Jonathan White)

Second-half - second Nantwich goal - a long-range strike from Matthew France (1)

Second-half - Dabbers on the ball (1)

First-half - Sky Sinclair challenges for the ball under pressure (1)

