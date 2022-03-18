Cheshire East Council plans Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022 events

Cheshire East Council has announced plans for the extended Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday celebrations to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Queen is the first British monarch in history to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

She acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 aged just 25, after the death of her father King George VI.

To help with the celebrations, Cheshire East Council has set up a “community fund” for residents to apply for up to £120 for street parties or community events.

More information and how to apply for the Queen’s Jubilee community fund can be found on the council’s website at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/queensjubilee along with guidance on managing events safely.

Cllr Mick Warren, Cheshire East Council’s committee chair for communities, said: “Whether you are attending a local street party, planting a tree for the Jubilee as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy or involved with the Platinum Jubilee Beacons, it really is a once in a lifetime celebration and opportunity for all of our residents and communities to come together to mark this historic occasion.”

Confirmed events taking place across the borough so far include:

* Congleton Park Jubilee Celebration, Thursday 2 June 2022

Celebrating 150 years in the park and the 750th charter year, there will be a Jubilee Picnic with concert band.

* Queens Park (Crewe) Jubilee Event, Friday 3 June 2022

The Friends of Queens Park will be presenting a free event for the local community to celebrate the Jubilee.

Applications for a Queen’s Jubilee street party road closure are free of charge and must be received by Friday April 8.

Residents can apply via Cheshire East Council website here

(Featured pic by Julian Calder for Governor-General of New Zealand under licence)