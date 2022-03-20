16 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn point in goalless draw at Gainsborough

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport March 20, 2022
Second-half - Carlos “Thommy” Montefiori's shot is well saved by Matt Yates at the near post (2) (1)

Nantwich Town earned a battling point in a goalless encounter away at Gainsborough Trinity.

The draw at their fellow strugglers edges the Dabbers closer to safety in the Northern Premier League.

Both sides struggled to settle in a scrappy start with players not able to put a foot on the ball.

Joel Stair looped a header straight at Yates in the Gainsborough goal midway through first half.

Shaun Miller marauded down left side of the box and tried to find Bickerstaff but Yates caught it on 33 minutes.

The hosts went close when Elicha Elui long range effort was tipped over by debutant keeper Sam Tickle in the Dabbers nets.

Stair almost got on the end of a fine Sean Cooke corner just before the break but couldn’t test Yates.

Draper then went close for the hosts on stroke of half-time after a free kick was floated over to the back post.

It was a similarly quiet start to the second half, 12 minutes in before Cieron Keane went close for Trinity with a fine shot narrowly over.

Second-half - Carlos “Thommy” Montefiori's shot is well saved by Matt Yates at the near post (1) (1)

Second-half – Carlos “Thommy” Montefiori’s shot is well saved by Matt Yates

Nantwich substitute Thommy twisted away from four Gainsborough players before squaring to Robbins, who fired over on 75 minutes.

A few minutes later, Dabbers almost took the lead when Robbins played in Thommy.

His shot was well saved at the near post by Yates for a corner, which Stair headed over.

Cooke curled over a free kick from a decent position on 84 minutes.

In injury time, Stefan Galinski wasted a chance for Trinity, shooting wide which proved to be the final action of a game to forget.

But Nantwich will be happy with a fourth successive clean sheet.

(Images by Jonathan White)

Second-half - Akiel Raffie fights for the ball (1)

First-half - Matt Bell battles for the ball (1)

First-half - Jacob Bickerstaff on the ball (1)

First-half - Gainsborough keeper Matt Yates (1)

