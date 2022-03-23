2 hours ago
Fire crews battle blaze in ground floor Nantwich flat
"Quality assurance officers" to inspect Cheshire East road repairs
Cheshire Police Crime Commissioner defends 33% pay rise for deputy
Lorry driver critical after HGVs collide on A534 at Faddiley
Man jailed for stealing GPS navigation systems at Cheshire farm
Fire crews battle blaze in ground floor Nantwich flat

in Incident / News March 23, 2022
flat - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews tackled a fire in a ground floor town centre flat in Nantwich.

The blaze broke out on Kensington Court off Beam Street at around 11.30pm on Monday (March 21).

One fire engine from Nantwich and two from Crewe were called to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a covering jet to tackle the flames.

The fire had got through to the roof space so crews in respirators cut away and damped down the affected area.

Firefighters were at the scene for almost eight and a half hours into yesterday morning.

Cheshire Fire Service said a fire investigation officer attended.

The cause of the fire is not deliberate or suspicious.

Everyone was accounted for and there were no casualties.

