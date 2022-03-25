FEATURE: How to make your kitchen look better with no renovations

Coined the “heart of the home”, we spend a long time in our kitchens.

Whether that’s cooking, socialising, eating or simply relaxing, it’s no secret that kitchens can take a battering.

If you find your kitchen is often less spotless than you’d like it to be, you’re not alone.

If you’d like to make your kitchen look better without knocking down walls and undertaking a renovation project, read on for our top tips on how to transform your kitchen.

Update your kitchen equipment

Updating your kitchen is expensive, meaning for many, extensive renovations are simply not an option – especially with living costs rising and inflation hitting 6%.

However, the good news is that by updating your pots and pans and kitchen equipment, you can make a feature of your new gadgets instead.

By investing in a good-quality matching set, you’ll make a feature of your pans!

Hide smaller appliances

Toasters, kettles and microwaves can clutter up even the largest of kitchens.

By hiding your smaller appliances out of sight when they’re not in use, you can free up workspace and keep your kitchen tidy.

If you can, try to pack appliances in a designated cupboard.

If you don’t have the cupboard space, why not consider some new gadgets?

Items such as boiling water taps can take up much less space than a kettle, which can work wonders for your kitchen.

Paint old cabinets

Sometimes, something as simple as a fresh lick of paint revitalise your kitchen.

If your home tends to get mucky easily (thanks, pooches!), go bold with a dark colour to hide any marks or scuffs.

Add some fresh flowers

If your kitchen feels a bit bland, one of the easiest ways to breathe life into the space is add some fresh flowers.

Simply grab your favourite vase and choose some bright, seasonal flowers to lift the space.

Not only will they add a pop of colour, but they’ll smell nice too – ideal for disguising any cooking smells.

Add some funky geometric times

If your kitchen floor is looking tired, why not consider laying some luxury vinyl tiles?

Easy to peel and stick, LVT looks like stone or ceramic – except it’s far easier to fit and costs a fraction of the price!

If you’re brave enough, go bold with a daring geometric pattern.

Make a statement wall in the kitchen

Another simple upgrade that’ll elevate your kitchen is a statement wall.

Whether you decide to create a stunning open shelving unit to showcase your tableware or opt for a classic feature wall, adding some visual interest to one of your walls can make a huge difference.

The bottom line…

Just because you can’t afford a large-scale kitchen renovation project, it doesn’t mean you can’t still transform your kitchen!

By updating your colour scheme, investing in some clever storage and refreshing your kitchenware, you can have a brand-new-looking kitchen in no time.

(pic by piqsels, creative commons licence)