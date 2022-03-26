3 hours ago
Nantwich pupils raise more than £2,000 for Ukraine appeal

in Charity news / News / Schools & Colleges March 26, 2022
St Anne's pupils Ukraine appeal

Young pupil at St Anne’s Primary in Nantwich put their best feet forward to help raise more than £2,000 for the Ukraine appeal.

The big-hearted children took part in a sponsored run and walk to raise money for the appeal through the charity, CAFOD.

Pupils at the Wellington Road school ran as many miles as they could and were sponsored by family and friends.

And so far they have amassed more than 500 miles and raised more than £2,000.

St Anne's pupils running for Ukraine appeal

Year 4 pupil, Theo Xanthidis said: “I think it was incredibly important for us and it felt very special to be helping those in need.”

Headteacher Nuala Ferguson added: “I am incredibly proud of the children at St Anne’s.

“They have worked incredibly hard to raise money for the Ukraine appeal.

“A big thank you to them and their families!”

St Anne's primary pupils and Ukraine appeal

