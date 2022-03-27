2 days ago
Appeal for witnesses to road collision on A51 near Nantwich

in Incident / News March 27, 2022
Bluestone Lights at Nantwich - pic by Google Maps

A driver is appealing for witnesses after a collision at a busy junction near Nantwich.

Paul Ganley said the incident happened on the A51 at the Bluestone lights at around 7.50pm on Wednesday March 16.

It happened between Paul’s white Tesla car and a dark blue van. The incident has been reported to police.

“There was a car in front of the white tesla and one behind, plus a large commercial waiting in the filter lane going in the same direction,” said Paul.

“We are looking for whiteness from any of the other vehicles.

“Anyone who saw this or has information, a reward would be offered for information, on the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 07860 567617.

