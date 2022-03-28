Reaseheath College Centenary Wood celebrates special occasions

Reaseheath College conservation students have celebrated the Nantwich college’s 100th birthday and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by planting a new wood of carbon busting trees.

The 800 trees – a wide mix of British native species – were donated by The Conservation Volunteers as part of its ‘I Dig Trees’ campaign.

The charity is encouraging British communities to fight climate change and help wildlife by planting a total of two million trees.

The Centenary Wood also forms part of the Queen’s Green Canopy – a countrywide initiative to plant trees as a lasting legacy in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

The planting project was carried out by students from all courses offered by the college’s countryside department and by members of the Conservation Society, under the supervision of Lecturer in Conservation Heather Hulse.

Agriculture students at Reaseheath were involved in preparing the dedicated one-hectare plot, which required ploughing, harrowing and mulching.

The trees, which include oak, hornbeam, birch, beech, alder, rowan, hawthorn, dogwood, hazel, field maple, bird cherry and dog rose, are being used to extend a larch wood in the college estate.

A wildflower meadow, a wetland area and a network of rides and glades will also be established to provide a mosaic of habitats.

Heather said: “This has been a great team effort which will hopefully lead to a sustainable habitat offering increased biodiversity and supporting a higher density of insects and birds.

“Linking habitats is really important, so we’ve ensured that the new plantation connects with the adjacent larch wood.

“We’ve been developing this original woodland over the past ten years and the new trees will introduce a wider variation of species and age range.

“As well as assisting in overall land management our students will coppice and harvest the willow and hazel as it matures on a rotational basis, so they’ll be practising useful estate skills and learning about bio diversity and ancient woodland practices.

“The whole project will provide a great legacy which will benefit generations of students for years to come and be a very fitting tribute to the queen’s long reign.

“It will also make a difference to our climate and wildlife, and benefit our communities.”

Conservation Society Chair Ross Fuller said: “We have many students who aren’t studying countryside courses but who share an interest in conservation and who enjoy gaining practical skills.

“It’s been great we’ve been able to support the project and learn from it at the same time.”

Level 3 Diploma in Land and Wildlife Management student Alice Warmisham added: “It’s great to think that the Centenary Wood will provide habitat for all types of species and will benefit wildlife for many years to come.”

Watch the video, below: