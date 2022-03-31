8 hours ago
Former World Darts champion Hankey charged with sexual assault

in Crime / Human Interest / News March 31, 2022
Hankey - altercation nantwich - County Lines charged and in court

Former World Darts champion Ted Hankey has been charged by Cheshire Police with the sexual assault of a woman.

The charge relates to an incident that occurred in Cheshire in September 2021.

Police said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the charge of the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary.

Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, has been released on bail and will appear before Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday April 6.

Hankey won the BDO World Darts Championship in 2000 and 2009 but has played in the tournament just once since 2012.

He earned an invitation to play on the PDC circuit in 2012 and 2013, but had a mild stroke in November 2012 and returned to the BDO in 2014.

He withdrew from the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship in February.

