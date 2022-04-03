Cheshire College marks five-year anniversary since merger

Cheshire College – South & West is celebrating its five-year anniversary following the merger of South Cheshire College and West Cheshire College.

The milestone coincides with the Higher Education Graduation Ceremony at Chester Cathedral.

Cheshire College – South & West was formed in 2017 when West Cheshire College and South Cheshire College merged to provide FE and skills across Cheshire at its campuses in Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester.

Over the last five years since the merger, Cheshire College has taught and trained more than 32,000 learners across Cheshire on more than 470 courses.

Partnering with more than 500 employers, it has helped create around 3,000 apprenticeship opportunities in the local community across a range of sectors.

Up to £165 million has been invested in technology and training facilities.

New facilities in September include a new state-of-the-art digital centre at the Chester campus and new engineering facilities at the Ellesmere Port campus.

The college was recently named lead organisation for Cheshire and Warrington as part of the £120m Institute of Technology (IoT) competition and investment into facilities three campuses.

Principal and CEO of the college Dhesi said: “I’m so proud of everything we have achieved so far at Cheshire College.

“Being given the opportunity to provide inspirational teaching and learning environments to over 30,000 learners has been a true highlight.

“Looking at the relationships we’ve developed across the region with families, businesses and employers, and the plans we have to continue to push forward, I’m excited to say that this is just the beginning.”

Deputy Principal and Deputy CEO Helen Nellist added: “Our campuses provide learners with exceptional teaching and learning environments.

“Our continued investment demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our learners can develop their skills, knowledge and confidence to reach their full potential and make a positive contribution to local community and economy.”