Leighton Hospital nurse set for Everest challenge in aid of charity

A nurse at Leighton Hospital’s Emergency Care Department is to trek to Everest Basecamp to raise money for Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity (MCH Charity).

Sister Steph Plimbley will start her trek on Thursday (April 7) and continue for 12 days.

She will face two acclimatisation days before reaching base camp on day eight by which point she will have climbed 5,364 metres.

Months of training and dedication has gone into the challenge including mountain walks around the Lake District and regular high intensity classes.

Money raised will go towards enhancing the experience of patients who use the new Emergency Department at Leighton Hospital, which has recently opened.

Steph said: “I’m really excited to set off on my journey but extremely nervous too! I have never taken on a challenge like this.

“The preparation and training that has gone into the trek has been intense. I have trained a lot so that I could enjoy it as much as possible.

“I’m raising money for MCH Charity so we can look into buying new equipment that will make things a little bit better for the patients.”

Carole Salmon, Community Fundraiser for MCH Charity, said: “From the moment I spoke to Steph I was so impressed with her drive and enthusiasm for her fundraising challenge to Everest Base Camp.”

To make a donation towards this challenge visit – Steph Plimbley is fundraising for Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charitable Fund | Give as you Live Donate

Meanwhile, MCH Charity is raising funds to ensure the continuation of a vital hypnotherapy service which helps local people living with a cancer diagnosis.

Every year an average of 1,700 people in the local area receive a cancer diagnosis.

Up to 200 receive hypnotherapy at Leighton Hospital, fully funded by MCH Charity.

Hypnotherapy is offered for needle phobias, hospital related phobias and anxiety.

Every year almost £20,000 is needed to ensure the service can continue to offer this to patients.

The charity is asking local people and businesses to donate or hold fundraising for the cancer services charitable fund.

Last year, the charity bought nine high-tech recliner chairs for the chemotherapy unit costing £20,000 and spent a further £30,000 on hair-saving scalp-coolers.

Emma Robertson, MCH Charity Manager, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting our amazing cancer services team to raise money for their charitable fund.

“Donations to the charity make such a big difference to the care and experience for local people living with a cancer diagnosis, so it’s vital that we continue to raise the much-needed funds throughout the year.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve funded chairs, scalp-coolers and the hypnotherapy service.

“We also support the volunteer service, and the patient support groups, so we really need the help of our local communities and business networks to keep this all going.”

The charity team is kicking off the fundraising campaign with their annual Easter raffle.

Tickets are priced at £2 available on the MCH Charity website or from the shop at Leighton Hospital.

Prizes donated by local businesses include a three night stay in a self-catering cottage for two adults in Conwy, North Wales, a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Tablet and Champagne afternoon tea for two at Rookery Hall.

For information and to offer help or donations, contact Community Fundraiser Carole Salmon [email protected]