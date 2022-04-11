13 hours ago
Bird flu protection zones near Nantwich end, says Cheshire East

bird flu warning sign - pic by Keith Evans under creative commons

Bird flu surveillance and protection zones around two commercial poultry premises near Nantwich have ended, Cheshire East Council has confirmed.

It follows completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the 3km protection zones and 10km surveillance zones on premises at Calveley and Crewe.

All local restrictions around the premises have been lifted.

But the national Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) remains in force, including the requirement to house all birds indoors.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the risk to public health is very low.

The Food Standards Agency said bird flu poses “a very low food safety risk for UK consumers” and it does not affect  eating poultry or eggs.

Bird keepers are urged to remain alert for signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

Residents are reminded to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.

If they find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, they should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 335577).

