Nantwich barbers stage raffle in aid of Ukraine families

A Nantwich barbers is raffling of a series of fabulous prizes in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee to help Ukraine refugees.

Zebi and Julie, owners of Gentleman Jacks Barbers on Hospital Street, are selling raffle tickets for £5 each.

Fundraisers have a chance to win one of three GJs Treasure Chests, each containing prizes, donated by local businesses, artists and well known UK singers.

And there will be a gift box from GJs in each Treasure Chest.

Zebi and Julie said: “The generosity of people donating towards the prizes and buying tickets has been phenomenal and very humbling.

“All prizes are listed on Gentleman Jacks social media pages.”

The draw will take place on Good Friday at 3pm at Gentleman Jacks.

The three winning tickets will be drawn by Leon Cave, Status Quo’s drummer, who also donated a signed drum skin and sticks from their ongoing tour.

“So far we have raised £1,880 and tickets will continue to be on sale until the draw takes place on Good Friday,” added Zebi and Julie.