Combermere Abbey marks Jubilee with planting of 889 trees

Nearly 900 trees are being planted at Combermere Abbey near Nantwich to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The 889 trees will also commemorate the number of years since the abbey was established in 1133.

The aim is to enhance the existing centuries-old woodland on the estate near Aston.

Tree planting is part of the The Queen’s Green Canopy, a national initiative that people, communities and businesses across the UK are taking part in to celebrate The Queen’s 70-year reign.

The trees will add to the natural environment of the estate with its 1,050 acres of historic parkland, ancient woodland and large mere that already surround the abbey.

It will be identified by a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

The first of the trees, a quercus robur oak which is synonymous with ancient woodland, was planted on April 5 by the Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire, Lady Redmond and owner of the abbey, Sarah Callander Beckett.

She said: “Combermere Abbey is a truly unique environment representing centuries of English history and our trees form an important part of it.

“I have always had the utmost respect and admiration for Her Majesty so it felt absolutely right to honour her remarkable reign in some way, and the Green Canopy presented us with the perfect opportunity to do so.

“I was delighted to be asked to plant the inaugural tree of so many planned for Combermere Abbey.

“It’s a great project. These trees will not only add to the natural beauty of our county, but form part of an important sustainable legacy to celebrate The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service, bringing fantastic environmental benefits to our communities.”

This year, the abbey’s popular bluebell walks open to the public will be running over a number of days.

The walks will run from Saturday April 23 to Saturday May 21, at 10am and 1pm every Saturday and Sunday starting from Parkview Business Centre.

Bookings can be made online via the Combermere Abbey website in advance.

Event dates at the Abbey:

* 23rd April – 21st May – Combermere Abbey’s Woodland Walks With Bluebells

* 5th April – 7th July – Combermere Abbey public tours open

* 10th May – Invitation to View tour at Combermere Abbey

* 14th June – Invitation to View tour at Combermere Abbey

* 12th July – Invitation to View tour at Combermere Abbey