17 hours ago
New website launched backing Crewe Great British Railways bid
18 hours ago
George & Dragon hit top spot in Crewe Regional Premier Division
2 days ago
Nantwich train driver completes Ukraine mission to free children
2 days ago
Nantwich Town earn fine point away at high-flying Matlock
4 days ago
Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival 2022 – opening night
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

George & Dragon hit top spot in Crewe Regional Premier Division

in Football / Sport April 18, 2022
George - Sunday league football - Talbot 1 – 2 Raven Salvador – match abandoned – Sun 13-2-2022 (4)

There were just three fixtures on Easter Sunday in The Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.

George & Dragon moved to the top of the table with a 5-2 victory over Betley.

Robbie Hatton and Joe Duckworth both scored twice, and there was also an own goal.

Lee Smith and Zak Saadouni netted for Betley.

Broadhurst FC completed their league fixtures with a visit to Bunbury, and just edged a close game to win 2-3.

They took the lead, but NHB came back to go 2-1 up, before the visitors levelled before half time, and scored the only goal of the second half to win.

Nick Ball and Peter Aidley scored for NHB, with Josh Wrench, Jordan Cobley and Dean Jones netting for the visitors.

In Division One, another close encounter, this time between Sandbach Town and Nantwich Pirates saw the visitors win 0-1, thanks to a Sam Cadwallader free kick late in the first half.

The win moves the Pirates into fifth place in the league table.

On Thursday, George & Dragon travelled to Wistaston to fulfil one of their backlog of fixtures against Raven Salvador, and ended up as convincing 0-8 winners.

Raven Salvador deserve great credit for having a full squad of 16 players, mainly young, and at half time were still in the game at 0-2.

However, in the second half, the greater experience of the visitors showed and they added a further six goals.

Joe Duckworth has been in splendid goal scoring form this season, and he added a further 3, with Perry Bircumshaw scoring twice.

Goals from Richie McAleese, Robbie Hatton and Andy Houston completed the tally.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings