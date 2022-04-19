20 hours ago
Nantwich rider Wallace second in NAF Five Star Silver League qualifier

in Other sports / Sport April 19, 2022
Rebecca Hart & Annie X - NAF Silver League Qualifier at Dean Valley EC (Credit - Majestic Photography)

Nantwich showjumper Grace Wallace was runner up in the NAF Five Star Silver League Qualifier at Dean Valley EC.

Wallace was pipped at the post by fellow Cheshire rider Rebecca Hart, from Macclesfield (pictured).

Riding Noxs De L’espirit Z, Wallace finished with no penalties and a time of 35.84 seconds.

This was just over a second behind Hart, who rode Annie X to the crown with a time of 34.66 seconds.

As one of a strong starting field, Hart made light work of the first two rounds to head into the jump off with seven other talented combinations.

And she produced another clear round to cross the finish line with over a second in hand.

For the full results, click here and for the list of qualified riders so far, click here.

(Featured image by Majestic Photography – www.majesticphotography.co.uk)

