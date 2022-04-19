Nantwich rider Wallace second in NAF Five Star Silver League qualifier

Nantwich showjumper Grace Wallace was runner up in the NAF Five Star Silver League Qualifier at Dean Valley EC.

Wallace was pipped at the post by fellow Cheshire rider Rebecca Hart, from Macclesfield (pictured).

Riding Noxs De L’espirit Z, Wallace finished with no penalties and a time of 35.84 seconds.

This was just over a second behind Hart, who rode Annie X to the crown with a time of 34.66 seconds.

As one of a strong starting field, Hart made light work of the first two rounds to head into the jump off with seven other talented combinations.

And she produced another clear round to cross the finish line with over a second in hand.

(Featured image by Majestic Photography – www.majesticphotography.co.uk)