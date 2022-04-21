Cheshire East Council welcomes its first Ukrainian refugees

A number of Ukrainian refugees have now settled in Cheshire East under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the council has confirmed.
So far, 13 people have now arrived and settled with more set to come.
Leader of the Council, Councillor Sam Corcoran said he was “delighted that Cheshire East Council is playing its part in welcoming Ukrainian refugees to the country”.
First phase of the Homes for Ukraine scheme is a sponsorship route to allow Ukrainians, who are known to sponsors in the UK, to come into the country under a visa to live, work and study in the UK and access public funds for three years.
To date, 130 sponsors across the borough have offered accommodation, with 316 Ukrainian refugees having applied for visas to come to Cheshire East.
The council is responsible for safety and safeguarding checks on properties and sponsor households, managing payments and supporting school and early year placements.
Council officers are making contact with sponsors and Ukrainian guests, carrying out safety checks and arranging additional support, including securing school places, as appropriate.
Cllr Corcoran added: “These individuals and families are escaping significant peril in their home country, and we can only imagine the risks and anxiety they may experience in the journey to the UK.
“Many will have left loved ones behind.
“As a council, it is our job to make sure that the homes they are coming to are safe and that they can access local public services, such as health and wellbeing services and education when they arrive here.”
Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Craig Browne added: “I would like to thank the sponsors for offering accommodation and our council officers for putting support and safeguarding arrangements in place quickly.
“I would also like to thank our partners in the voluntary sector who are providing support to sponsors and guests in local communities, the fire and rescue service for installing free smoke alarms where necessary, and our local health services and schools.”
Ukrainian refugees will continue to arrive in Cheshire East over the coming weeks as visas are processed by the Home Office.
The next phase will bring together sponsors and refugees who are not known to each other.
Further guidance on this scheme is yet to be released.
(Image by Jonathan White)
