New plaques to mark Nantwich landmark buildings for Jubilee

Five new plaques will be unveiled marking landmark Nantwich buildings as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations this summer.

The plaques have been put together by Nantwich Civic Society, and will add to ones they first installed around 20 years ago around the town.

But this time, they have chosen buildings which have played a key part in the social fabric of the town.

The five buildings are:

– Nantwich Museum on Pillory Street

– Nantwich Civic Hall on Market Street

– Former Wyche Theatre (back of Chatwins factory)

– “Pockets” building on Pillory Street/Hospital Street junction

– Welsh Row bridge

Jeff Stubbs, chairman of Nantwich Civic Society, told Nantwich Town Council: “The plaques erected around the town some 20 years ago have been a big success.

“So during lockdown we decided on this project to install more plaques, and these will be our first five.

“We wanted to consider buildings that have played an important part in our lives in more recent times, that are part of the social fabric of the town.”

The cast iron plaques will cost around £830 each.

The Nantwich Museum one has been funded by Crewe and Nantwich Weaver Rotary Club.

The Civic Hall was built in 1951 and its first event was the celebration of the Queen’s Coronation.

“The whole idea was to help celebrate the Platinum Jubilee!” added Jeff.

“The Civic has its own architecture of its time, and has served the community for so many decades.”

Chatwins has agreed to fund the plaque on the former Wyche Theatre, which dates back to 1919.

“The Pockets building goes back up to 1905, built in a Parisienne style and really stands out,” added Jeff.

And finally the Civic Society has agreed to fund the plaque for the Welsh Row bridge.

“If these five plaques are well received and successful, we will continue to do this, so any further suggestions for buildings are gratefully received,” added Jeff.

Other ideas suggested by town councillors include the former police station and magistrates court building on Welsh Row, the Brine pool on Wall Lane, and the almshouses on Beam Street.