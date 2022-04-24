A530 Middlewich Road closure warning for motorists

Motorists could face major delays this week as scheduled and emergency works take place on two sections of the A530 between Nantwich and Middlewich.

A burst water main on the Middlewich Road stretch between the Alvaston roundabout and Colleys Lane has caused significant damage to the road today (April 24).

The road was closed for much of today with diverted traffic backing up along the entire length of Colleys Lane between Middlewich Road and Crewe Road, in Willaston.

It’s not clear how long repair work will take, but flooding looks to have damaged some of the work which took place in the same spot in the summer of 2017 when flooding badly damaged a culvert.

Meanwhile, the A530 is fully closed between April 25 and 29 further along at Bradfield Green and Minshull Vernon.

The road was fully closed midweek between 9.30am and 4.30pm last week.

A CEC spokesperson said: “We understand there is no right time to undertake this work and, the scheme has been carefully planned to minimise disruption to local residents, businesses and members of the travelling public.

“During the closure, we will be taking the opportunity to complete other highway related activities including culvert maintenance, footway works, hedge cutting, gully emptying and structural patching as well as the resurfacing and lining works.

“Under current Health & Safety legislation and for the safety of our workforce and members of the public, it will be necessary for a road closure to be in place during the works.”

After these repairs, there will be more disruption when the North West Crewe Package (NWCP) works start in May.

Local businesses remain open as usual however, points of access will vary during the works.

Diversion routes are in place and signed to assist in the movement of traffic while works progress.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News readers)