Top acts line up for Nantwich Very Best in Stand Up

Two more shows will wrap up another top season of comedy at the Very Best In Stand Up at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Returning to compere the next show on May 6 is Jonathan Mayor.

Mayor’s wit and razor-sharp humour can bring any bring any room to life or tame the rowdiest of rooms.

Manchester based and proud, he has long been on the UK comedy circuit bringing the jokes to the biggest comedy stages.

First act is Adam Bloom, one of the leading circuit comedians for over 25 years.

Bloom has a long list of TV credits and awards to back up his comedic talent.

Going back to the age of 10 years old, he told his parents he was going to be a stand-up comedian and 10 years later, he was.

Another five years later and Adam was walking away with the Time Out Comedian Of The Year award joining Lee Evans, Eddie Izzard and the late Sean Lock as winners of the award.

Geordie comic Kai Humphries is next up and never fails to deliver a high energy set, bounding from side to side on the stage with his hilarious and feel good comedy performances.

To date, Kai has performed in more than 50 countries, many of which formed part of the Daniel Sloss international tours, including a sell-out run across the US, including on Broadway.

Phil Nichol (pictured) comes to the club for the first time to close the May show.

Nichol is truly unique performer, who is an acclaimed actor, award-winning comedian, producer, presenter, writer and musician!

He is an energetic and exciting act with an unquenchable thirst to break boundaries and innovate with his work.

His skill as an improviser whether it be musical, comedy or straight is unparalleled.

With a surreal edge to some of his mischievous rantings Nichol always brings something new to the stage, his keen sense of fun and eye for the shocking and absurd has cemented his position as one of the best comedians on the circuit today

Tickets and table reservations are available from www.civiccomedy.co.uk and Nantwich Civic Hall.