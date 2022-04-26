CEC plans two cycling and pedestrian schemes in Crewe

Residents are being urged to air views on two new schemes for more direct links for walking and cycling between Crewe railway station and the town centre.

Cheshire East Council says it aims to improve pedestrian and cycle links to encourage an increase in “active travel”.

Two improvement schemes are being brought forward – the Southern Gateway Pedestrian and Cycling Connectivity Scheme and the Nantwich Road Bridge Enhancement Scheme.

A public consultation on these plans will take place between Friday April 29 and Friday June 10.

The Southern Gateway Pedestrian and Cycling Connectivity Scheme aims to transform the southern part of Crewe town centre.

It is one of the projects being progressed following the council’s successful £14.1m bid to the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The scheme will open a new arrival gateway into the town, with a new pedestrian walkway and cycleway proposed between High Street and the Lifestyle Centre.

It will connect Forge Street to High Street and extend south to make the existing roundabout that links High Street, Mill Street, Oak Street (A5078) and Vernon Way (A5019) pedestrian and cycle friendly.

It will become the most direct walking and cycling route into the town centre from Crewe station.

The Nantwich Road Bridge Enhancement Scheme is part of a wider bid to improve the offer at Crewe station, making it more accessible.

The scheme will create more space parallel to Nantwich Road Bridge, for use by pedestrians and cyclists.

It aims to create a safer and more attractive pedestrian and cycle link over the existing railway corridor.

Councillors hope this encourage active travel to and from the station, and make it easier for people to find their way to and from the town centre.

Both schemes are part of plans to prepare the town for the arrival of HS2 to Crewe by 2033.

The council is also developing proposals for the Mill Street Corridor, which would act as an active travel route connecting the two schemes.

The project is one of 10 in Crewe that has been earmarked to benefit from a £22.9m allocation of funding through the government’s Towns Fund.

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, said: “The anticipated arrival of HS2 by 2033 and other regional rail improvements in Crewe provide a real opportunity for investment and development within the town, and Cheshire East as a whole.

“To support this investment and unlock early benefits to Crewe, we are planning to improve access and connectivity across Crewe with several new routes for pedestrians and cyclists proposed.

“The changes will deliver safer, more attractive, and more convenient walking and cycling routes to make it easier for people to get around the town, reducing congestion and journey times.

“By prioritising walking and cycling, these projects will also contribute towards Cheshire East Council’s ambition to be a carbon neutral borough by 2045.

“I encourage residents to take part in our engagement exercise and share their views on our ambitions for active travel in Crewe.”

You learn more about the schemes and provide feedback from Thursday April 28 here.

Two public information events are scheduled on:

Tuesday 17 May, between 2pm and 7pm, at Crewe Lifestyle Centre, Moss Square

Thursday 19 May, between 2pm and 7pm, at Crewe station, Nantwich Road

The consultation will close at midnight on Friday June 10.