Top acts line up for Nantwich Roots live music festival in May

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews April 27, 2022
Fairport Convention - Roots folks festival

A host of top entertainers are lining up for live appearances and the inaugural Nantwich Roots festival.

The festival, which runs from May 11-15, is organised as a “sister” event by those behind the popular Words and Music Festival.

It gives music fans a chance to watch stars like Fairport Convention, Eth Lakeman, Ralph McTell, Little Sparrow, Nancy Kerr & James Fagan, Robert Vincent and Sapphire Storm in action.

Tickets for shows at various venues, including the Civic Hall, Crown Hotel and Applestump Records, are now available.

Organiser Nigel Stonier said: “We’ll be celebrating folk, roots and Americana, bringing internationally known names to Nantwich, and also giving a stage to new, emerging acts.

“We run from May 11 to 15 this year… and we are so excited to reveal that Nantwich will be playing host to some veritable living legends from the roots world.”

Live shows include:

SETH LAKEMAN – the UK’s most popular male solo folk artist, Mercury award nominee and Robert Plant collaborator -will play Nantwich Civic Hall on May 13.

Ralph McTell - folk _Roots_ festival
Ralph McTell

RALPH McTELL – writer and performer of perhaps England’s most famous folk song “Streets Of London”, and also the foremost ambassador of UK acoustic song craft for 50 years, plays Nantwich for the first time ever, appearing at Nantwich Civic Hall on May 14.

FAIRPORT CONVENTION – the iconic, globally revered 5 piece band who are often credited for inventing folk rock – will play Nantwich Civic on Sunday May 15.

NANCY KERR and JAMES FAGAN, three time BBC Radio 2 folk award winners, bring their instrumental virtuosity and heady mixture of traditional and original material to Nantwich Civic for a lunchtime gig on May 14.

ROBERT VINCENT, twice a winner of the ‘Best UK Americana artist’ award, headlines at The Crown Ballroom on Thursday May 12, with support from Louisiana born KATE ELLIS, who’s stellar voice and highly melodic, personal songs are currently making waves.

SAPPHIRE STORM, a powerhouse duo, performing a mixture of Country, Bluegrass, Americana & original songs, featuring Leanne Thorose on mandolin/guitar/vocals and Eleanor Wilkie on double bass.

LITTLE SPARROW, a Manchester singer-songwriter who’s delicately crafted songs draw on influences as diverse as Kate Bush, All About Eve and PJ Harvey, woven into the colourful tapestry of her music.

For more details on acts and how to book tickets, visit https://wordsandmusicfestival.com/acts-tickets/

