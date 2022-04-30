Resident treated by paramedics after Nantwich flat fire

A resident was treated at the scene following a flat fire in Nantwich.

The fire broke out at a flat on Market Street in the town centre.

Firefighters from Nantwich were called to extinguish the fire which started when a duvet next to a portable heater caught fire.

Firefighters gave first aid to one casualty and a paramedic was also in attendance.

The crew ventilated the property and monitored the affected area with a thermal imaging camera.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Wednesday (April 27)