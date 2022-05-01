Full closure of A530 Middlewich Road until October, CEC confirms

There will be a “full closure” of the A530 Middlewich Road between Pyms Lane and Smithy Lane from May to October, Cheshire East Council has confirmed.

The closure is one of many disruptions facing motorists as work begins on the North West Crewe Package (NWCP) scheme over the next two years.

The works will see a new road and seven new roundabouts constructed in a bid to ease congestion around the Leighton Hospital area.

Various closures will be in place during the construction along the A530 Middlewich Road, Flowers Lane, Smithy Lane, and Minshull New Road, the council had said earlier.

But now it has been confirmed the first phase, starting on May 9, will see a “full closure in place until the end of October along the A530 Middlewich Road between junctions at Pyms Lane and Smithy Lane”.

A CEC spokesperson added: “These will be sequenced to ensure residential, business, and hospital access is maintained.”

A diversion route set up will take motorists all the way around the east side of Crewe using A500, Crewe Green, Sydney Road and Bradfield Road (pictured below).

They added that during the construction period, Smithy Lane and Minshull New Road will have Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders in place for a 20 mph speed limit and 7.5t weight limit.

“The sequencing of the NWCP works – which will see a new road and seven roundabouts built, as well as some existing roads realigned to fit with the new layout – has been coordinated to allow them to take place safely, while minimising the duration of any road or lane closures that are necessary.

“Between May 2022 and March 2023, various full and partial closures will be needed on the A530 Middlewich Road between junctions at Pyms Lane and Flowers Lane.”

Visit the council’s website at North West Crewe Package traffic management (cheshireeast.gov.uk) for the latest traffic management updates on the scheme.