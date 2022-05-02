FEATURE: 5 tips for dealing with a snoring problem

Snoring is one of those unfortunate habits that many of us suffer from but can cause us a lot of problems, as well as for those around us.

If you are a snorer, you can start to feel really guilty about the disruption you are causing to those you share a bed or home with, and you may feel like there is nothing you can do about it.

While it isn’t your fault if you snore, there are some tips and hacks that you can try in an attempt to deal with your snoring problem.

Here are our top 5 tips on how you can deal with your snoring and make going to bed at night better for you and those around you.

Sleep On Your Side

While back sleeping is one of the most common sleeping positions, this could be contributing to your snoring problem.

This is because back sleeping can cause your tongue to move towards the back of your throat while you are sleeping, which can block your airflow.

Therefore, by making the effort to change your sleeping position, you may be able to unblock your throat and let the air flow more freely, reducing your snoring or even alleviating it entirely.

Work On Your Tongue Posture

Even though the posture of your tongue may not be something you have thought about much in the past, it could be contributing to your pesky snoring problem.

The ‘correct’ position of your tongue is when it is resting against the roof of your mouth, but often your tongue will start to rest in the bottom of your mouth instead.

While this may not sound like a big deal, it can make a difference to the shape of your face, and make it look unnatural.

Poor tongue posture can also lead to snoring, which is why we recommend that you try these exercises to help reduce any snoring problem you are suffering from.

Elevate Your Head

Another tip for dealing with a snoring problem is raising your head while you are sleeping to help alleviate any blockages to your throat or airways.

You can do this by adjusting the head of your bed or by simply sleeping with more pillows if your bed is not adjustable.

While this may feel weird at first if you are used to being flat when you sleep, after some time you will find it easier to get used to and it may be all you need to deal with your snoring and get a better night’s sleep.

Try to Limit or Avoid Alcohol Before Bed

Many people aren’t aware that drinking alcohol before going to bed can also cause you to snore as the alcohol relaxes the muscles in your throat.

So, you should try to cut back on drinking too much alcohol in the evening and stop consuming it shortly before you go to bed.

Look at Your Weight

If you are a snorer, it may be a good idea for you to have a look at your BMI and check to see if you are overweight.

Many people who suddenly start with a snoring problem find that it is because they have recently gained weight, as this causes extra throat tissue.

Simply by watching your calorie intake and exercising regularly, you could see a huge improvement in your snoring problem, and you may even stop snoring altogether.

Snoring can make it incredibly difficult for you to get a good night’s sleep, which then has a knock-on effect on your overall health and wellbeing.

So, by trying our range of tips and hacks, you should be able to handle your snoring problem and achieve the rest you have been dreaming about.

