Detectives investigating arson of large barn near Leighton Hospital

Detectives investigating a large barn fire near Leighton Hospital are appealing for information from members of the public.

The barn, located on an old farm near the hospital grounds, was deliberately set alight at around 6pm on Saturday May 7.

Five fire engines initially attended – two from Crewe, two from Winsford and one from Middlewich.

A crew was still at the scene this afternoon, almost 48 hours after the original call out, to monitor the burning in the barn and to continue dampening the area down.

As part of the arson investigation, Cheshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area shortly before the fire took place and are asking them to get in touch.

Detective Constable James Best, of Crewe local policing unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries I’d like to hear from anyone who has information or perhaps saw anyone in the area shortly before the fire occurred.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to two people who were fishing in the pool nearby and were then picked up in a dark coloured car.

“I’d also like to hear from five girls who we believe were at the farm then later seen on the junction with Smithy Lane – one of the girls was wearing a distinctive blue top.

“These people could have information that could assist with our investigation.

“I’d also encourage anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage that may be of use to also contact us.”

If you can assist officers with their investigation by providing information, CCTV or dash cam footage please contact Cheshire Constabulary online https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1263191.

Information can also be provided by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.