Nantwich “Salt of the Earth” 2022 winners unveiled

Nantwich “community” heroes were honoured last night when the winners of the annual “Salt of the Earth” awards were unveiled.

In his final meeting before retiring as Mayor, Cllr Stuart Bostock presented some of the town’s unsung heroes with accolades.

Chris Radford hosted the awards, now in their eighth year, at a ceremony at Nantwich Civic Hall.

And the event was opened by local four-legged internet sensation, Beans.

Beans has been putting Nantwich on the map, as his visits to places of interest and to independent traders in the town has been captured on video by owner Wesley Newton and shared globally.

Nominations have poured in for the awards, and the following winners were selected:

Community Volunteer Award

Diana Hall has been a keen volunteer in Nantwich for many years, she stood as a Nantwich Councillor for four years, has been a trustee for Nantwich Museum, and is a member of the Walled Garden Society.

She dedicates much of her time to support Nantwich Partnership and is a very active member of the Civic Society taking on the role of social secretary.

Community Sports Award

Nantwich Town Visually Impaired and Pan Disability Football Teams offer football training sessions, games and tournaments which are aimed to be inclusive to all, no matter of age or disability.

Run by Craig Acton and Keir Welch, they like to encourage people to go along and watch them play, showing that when it comes to football, disability doesn’t mean lack of ability.

This inspirational group hopes to broaden people minds to the things that ‘disabled’ people can do and give new opportunities to all. They really are a valuable community group in our town.

Business Support In The Community

Morrisons Nantwich and their Community Champion Nikki Harrison.

They go above and beyond to support many local charities and organisations such as Nantwich Food Bank, Nantwich Royal British Legion, Nantwich In Bloom to name but a few, alongside work with Nantwich Schools and of course the Town Council.

They have provided for the vulnerable, made donations to the hospital and care homes, and carried out vital fundraising, they are a sterling example compassion in the community.

Young Inspiration Award

Emilia White and Finlay Jones are joint winners.

They were walking home from school one December evening when they came across an elderly resident who had fallen.

Despite being no older than 13, they acted with maturity in this distressing situation, calling the ambulance, staying with the resident and alerting neighbours.

The Mayor was honoured to be able to thank them and acknowledge their calm, reactive approach.

Outstanding Organisation Award

Volunteers from the Thursday Club, collected this award.

The club is a safe place for people with Dementia and their careers, friends or relatives to meet up with other people going through their dementia journey.

The team also deliver dementia training session and run awareness campaigns.

The contribution these volunteers are making to the health and wellness of vulnerable members of our community is vitally important.

Inspiring Individual Award

The first winner was Sue Sherwood, Chair of Nantwich in Bloom.

Sue dedicates so much time to making our town look the stunning place it is and has recently led her team to winning multiple awards.

Sue co-ordinates activities, implements new initiatives and as if her time wasn’t occupied enough, Sue is also a member of the Nantwich Partnership, and a group organiser and volunteer for activities along the riverside.

The second winner was Jeremy Herbert whose passion for the town, and climate is one to be admired.

Jeremy is involved in an abundance of voluntary projects and groups around the town and when he’s not committed to those you will find him replanting damaged hedges and trees around Brookfield Park.

Mayor’s Recognition Award

The final award was one chosen by the Mayor and this Recognition Award was given to Tom Deans.

Tom has dedicated over 30 years voluntary service to Nantwich In Bloom.

A horticultural expert and past senior lecturer, he has shared his wealth of knowledge to support and encourage and has been essential to the success of the organisation.

Tom is a truly inspiration character and is keen to promote horticultural education amongst the younger generation, shown through his sponsorship of the current Sunflower Challenge.

Outgoing Nantwich Town Council Mayor Cllr Bostock said: “During my past year as Mayor I have been honoured to meet so many dedicated and hardworking volunteers who make our town the special place it is and choosing the winners for tonight’s awards was particularly difficult.

“I would like to express my sincere congratulations to all those who collected awards, but also to the many deserving individuals who were also nominated.”

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Events Photography)