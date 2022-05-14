Cheshire East Council’s fostering service makes vital appeal

Cheshire East Council has launched an urgent appeal for more local people to consider fostering.

It comes as a national fortnight celebrates the work of foster carers across the borough.

With more than 500 children and young people in Cheshire East care, the council is reaching out to residents to ask if they can become Cheshire East Council foster carers.

Organised by leading fostering charity, The Fostering Network, Foster Care Fortnight runs from May 9-22.

It is the UK’s largest foster care awareness raising campaign.

The theme is ‘fostering communities’ and the campaign will shine a light on how people across the fostering community work together and support each other.

The council will be running a series of events to generate more interest about the transformative power of foster care.

The aim is to increase the number of foster carers who provide loving homes for cared for children and young people.

Cllr Kathryn Flavell, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, said: “Whether you’re a foster carer, a social worker, young person or supporter of foster care, you are part of a community making a real difference to the lives of young people, and we want to celebrate the impact everyone makes.

“Our foster carers are amazing! Each one an everyday hero, but all are ordinary people from all walks of life, doing extraordinary things day in and day out, for the children they care for.

“Whatever your age, gender or personal circumstances, you can do this if you have room in your home to look after a child, can make them feel comfortable in their surroundings and give them a sense of their true potential for as long as they are in your care.

“It’s not just babies and young children who need foster homes – many older children and teenagers, brothers and sisters and children with additional needs looked after by the council, need loving, caring and safe homes too.”

Cheshire East Council’s fostering service has committed to planting a tree for every foster carer household.

Further trees will be planted for every new household approved over the next five years, as the council grows its foster carer family to secure a future for those vulnerable children and young people who need a safe home.

The initiative will also help support the council’s green agenda and help towards meeting its carbon neutral targets.

Tree-planting will start towards the end of the year when ground and weather conditions are more favourable.

If you would like to know more about becoming a foster carer for Cheshire East Council, then visit the dedicated website www.togetherforfostering.com or alternatively call 0300 123 3223.

(Library image above – pxfuel image free to use licence)