Nantwich teenager bid to play for England amputee team abroad

The family of a Nantwich teenager born with a leg and part of his arm missing, are raising funds to help him play for the England amputee team in a European tournament.
Talented Jack Wimpenny is in the England junior amputee squad set to play a competition in Tbilisi, Georgia, in July.
The 14-year-old Malbank School pupil, who plays in goal, has trained with the national squad for a number of years at its junior base at Reaseheath.
He has also played for the Manchester City and Blackpool amputee sides.
Now his family, from Ravensmoor, are trying to help the England Amputee Football Association (EAFA) Junior team raise enough funds to afford the trip to Georgia.
His dad Ashley said: “Jack has always been an active sportsman.
“With his main sports being football and swimming, he trains with Nantwich Seals for his swimming and has qualified at national level in both able bodied and para.
“Jack has always loved his football. He started to play on a Saturday morning at Nantwich Town community session before playing as goalkeeper and training with a team for a short time.
“Jack was then introduced to amputee football he played for a time with the Blackpool and Manchester City before attending a England amputee junior camp.
“This year the England Junior team have been asked to attend the international Amputee training camp which is to be held in Georgia.”
Reasheath College is the base for both Junior and Adult England amputee teams, with main coach Owen Coyle, son of former Burnley manager Owen Coyle, at the helm.
EAFA is a charity and has to fundraise for training and camps.
There is a raffle competition being drawn in Blackpool on May 28 to help raise funds.
Anyone who would like to donate or buy raffle tickets at £5 per strip can contact main fundraiser Elaine on 07935266575.
We featured Jack three years ago when he climbed Snowdon for a charity which sends seriously ill and disabled children on dream holidays.
The former Acton Primary pupil raised thousands for Dreamflight after he benefited from a dream holiday.
His former Acton teacher Julie-Anne Baker helped him train at Area 51 Fitness in Crewe to do the climb.
When he was one, Jack had his first prosthetic leg fitted by a team at The Wirral Limb Centre in Clatterbridge.
Recent Comments