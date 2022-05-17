Drink driver jailed for killing dad and injuring daughter in horror smash

A drink driver who killed a dad and seriously injured a daughter following a collision in Blakelow near Nantwich has been jailed for 12 years.

Mark Taylor (pictured), of Railway Street, Crewe, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment when he appeared at Chester Ccrown Court yesterday (May 16)

The 39-year-old earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while driving with no insurance and no licence.

Taylor had been drinking at a pub on Pillory Street in Nantwich before getting in his red Honda Accord just after 8.30pm on Thursday February 24.

A man had attempted to pull Taylor out of the vehicle to prevent him from driving, but he pushed him away and slammed the door shut before driving off.

Just before 8.40pm, Taylor was driving along Newcastle Road heading from Nantwich to Shavington.

As it met the junction with Haymoor Green Lane, the car veered over the central line and collided head on with a silver Nissan Pixo N-Tec.

It then collided into the side of a Grey Land Rover Discovery.

Despite all efforts of those involved, the driver of the Nissan Pixo, a 59-year-old man from Oakmere, died in hospital.

His daughter, who was the passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

Taylor was arrested at the scene and charged in connection with the incident.

Inspector Steve Griffiths said: “This is a heartbreaking case which has left a family with a huge hole in their lives all down to Taylor’s selfish actions that evening.

“He made a decision that night that changed the lives of so many people, including his own.

“I would like to pass on my gratitude to the courts for handing down this sentence on Taylor and I hope that in some small way, this gives the family some comfort knowing justice has been served.

“The thoughts of myself and our team remain with the family of victims.”