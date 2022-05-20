1 day ago
Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity to stage NHS Big Tea event

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 20, 2022
Thank you NHS and keyworkers roadside sign on Middlewich Road in Nantwich (1)

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity is joining the biggest NHS tea party yet by hosting their own event on the health service’s 74th birthday on July 5.

The NHS Big Tea will celebrate the birthday and hail the NHS workforce while raising funds to provide extra support needed for staff, patients, and volunteers.

Last year more than 4,800 hosts signed up, collectively raising over £500,000.

In addition to individuals, schools, community groups and organisations, more than 150 NHS charities were involved, including MCH Charity.

Emma Robertson, MCH Charity Manager, said: “Since the first NHS Big Tea back in 2018 we’ve loved this special event and the meaning behind it.

“The day provides the perfect way to celebrate our amazing NHS and say thank you to all the wonderful people who work or volunteer for it.”

This year, NHS Charities Together hopes to make the event the biggest NHS Big Tea to date, with a collective fundraising target of over £775,000.

Money raised from NHS Big Tea has supported local appeals including the Everybody Knows Somebody dementia appeal, the Lost Little Ones baby bereavement suite appeal and last years’ Children’s Emergency Care appeal.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive, said: “No one in the country has been untouched by the events of the last two years and NHS staff along with our wonderful volunteers, workers who kept our shops and public services running and those who kept schools and offices open across the country are no exception.

“The NHS Big Tea is an excellent opportunity for communities to come together and pay tribute to brilliant staff and volunteers, who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to keep us and our loved ones safe.”

To sign up to host a NHS Big Tea event and receive a fundraising support pack, visit www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk

Tags: , , ,

