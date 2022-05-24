7 hours ago
Fire damages trees, fence and shed in Nantwich property
3 days ago
Cheshire East employ firm to review school transport provision
4 days ago
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Trust appoints new Chief Executive
4 days ago
Man jailed for killing pedestrian on Crewe crossing and driving away
6 days ago
CEC asked deaf and blind woman to read out disability badge details
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Fire damages trees, fence and shed in Nantwich property

in Incident / News May 24, 2022
trees - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews had to tackle a fire which damaged tall conifer trees and a shed and fence in Nantwich.

The fire broke out on Davenport Avenue at around 12.30am this morning (May 24).

Two fire appliances from Nantwich attended and hose reels were used to extinguish the fire involving a number of tall conifer trees, a small garden shed and fence panels.

Flames were extinguished and a thermal imaging camera was used to check the fire was fully extinguished.

It’s not clear what the cause of the fire was.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.