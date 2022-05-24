Fire damages trees, fence and shed in Nantwich property

Fire crews had to tackle a fire which damaged tall conifer trees and a shed and fence in Nantwich.

The fire broke out on Davenport Avenue at around 12.30am this morning (May 24).

Two fire appliances from Nantwich attended and hose reels were used to extinguish the fire involving a number of tall conifer trees, a small garden shed and fence panels.

Flames were extinguished and a thermal imaging camera was used to check the fire was fully extinguished.

It’s not clear what the cause of the fire was.