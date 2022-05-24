Nantwich to host first Scooter Festival on June 5

Scooter fans are in for a treat when Nantwich hosts its first ever Scooter festival on June 5.

The town will be full of Vespas and Lambrettas as hundreds are expected to join the event.

It has been organised by the South Cheshire Scooter Alliance, made up of individual scooter clubs in South Cheshire.

The clubs include Nantwich Dabbers SC, Crewe Kings SC, Winsford Cheshire old Boys SC, and Northwich Omega Squad SC.

Members have worked with Nantwich Town Council to stage the event which alliance chairman Keith Williams hopes will become an annual event in the town centre.

Keith, from Nantwich, said: “The aim is to have Nantwich included in the scooter scene which attracts a large number of classic and modern scooters to the town and will become an annually held event in the scootering calendar.

“This allows the Alliance to provide an experience visiting groups enjoy and builds our joint status within the community.

“And it will bring a large footfall of scooterists and general public into the town centre to allow local businesses to make the most of the footfall and generate business to those who get involved.

“This is our first venture and have raised funds to fund the event with the aid of Nantwich Town Council who have been wholly supportive.

“Cheshire East have helped in advising what we needed to provide for the relevant events licence and from ANSA who have provided litter picking equipment.”

Venues involved include The Talbot, The Crown Hotel and the White Horse pubs, and the Nantwich Club next to the indoor market.

An area for scooterists to park will be provided behind on Bowers Row car park.

The festival will start at midday on June 5 with Crewe and Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan lined up to open the event.

Different venues will be playing scooter scene related music, there will be stalls selling scooter parts, collectors items, clothing, original artwork, Northern Soul memorabilia and collectables.

And there will be a record stall selling original vinyl and an alliance stall which will hold raffles selling patches and spares to raise funds to hold the event next year.

There will also be a scooter show behind the White Horse, with variety of prizes on offer.

