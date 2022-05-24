3 days ago
Nantwich youngsters enjoy Whitemoor Lakes residential

in Environment / News / Schools & Colleges May 24, 2022
Acton 1 - whitemoor lakes

Adventurous Nantwich children climbed, abseiled and canoed to their hearts’ content during an action-packed residential stay at Whitemoor Lakes in Staffordshire.

Year 5 and 6 pupils from Acton Primary Academy and Calveley Primary Academy came together for an unforgettable couple of days of fun at the picturesque venue.

Both schools are run by North West Academies Trust (NWAT) which encourages schools to share resources and experiences.

Now the youngsters have special memories of a kayaking, ziplining and camping together thanks to their exciting trip.

Acton Headteacher Rachael McKinlay said: “The children had an amazing time doing a huge range of activities and also got up close and personal with animals and reptiles such as snakes and owls.

Acton 2 - whitemoor lakes

“All children and staff had a wonderful time at the campfire and disco which brought each fun-filled day to a close.

“I’m so proud of the children for ‘giving it a go’ even when they felt scared.

“It was wonderful to see so many happy memories being made. We look forward to venturing back very soon.”

Calveley Head of School Ray Rudd said: “We were very fortunate to complete a residential trip to the beautiful Whitemoor Lakes.

“Straight into the water we went, immersing ourselves in raft building, ziplines, climbing and canoeing.

“The campfire certainly warmed us up in the evenings as did the zipline, fencing and archery over the next few days.

Calveley 5 - whitemoor lakes

“Our children represented our school wonderfully, displaying excellent manners, positivity and support for each other.

“Thanks to my ever-committed staff who gave up their time to make these memorable trips happen.”

Acton and Calveley both joined NWAT in September last year.

They benefit from the Chester-based Trust’s approach to collaborating and sharing best practice.

Calveley 6

Acton 3

Calveley 1

Calveley 3 (2)

