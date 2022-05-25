Nantwich Town Council to stage Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

Celebrations will be staged across Nantwich to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next week.

It will begin with Nantwich taking part in the lighting of the Queen’s Beacons, where thousands of beacons are being lit nationwide to celebrate this special occasion.

The two-metre high Nantwich beacon on the Town Square, will be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday June 2, and will burn for around an hour.

The beacon lighting will be accompanied by a programme of entertainment including a cry from the Town Crier and the Song for the Commonwealth sung by Nantwich Choral Society.

On Saturday June 4, residents are invited to a Jubilee Community Tea Party in the town centre.

An artisan market of more than 40 stalls will fill the square.

St Mary’s Church will have tombolas and the sale of accessories, and The Cat Radio will be on hand to play music through the decades.

Between midday and 2pm, outside the Parish Rooms, Nantwich Town Council will offer free tea, coffee and squash, along with cakes and biscuits supplied by Morrisons and gingerbread biscuits on offer for the children donated by Chatwins.



Children can also get their face painted by Hullabaloo Kids and Buckleys will be bringing a bouncy castle.

Don’t forget to pop over to Nantwich Methodist Church for a ride on the “Royal Train”.

Nantwich Market is getting involved and shoppers, making a purchase in the market on Saturday, can pick up a complimentary Jubilee reusable shopping bag.

Nantwich Town Council has decorated the town with bunting and commonwealth flags.

And the Nantwich Educational Partnership alongside Nantwich Museum and retailers have come together to create a walking timeline around the town.

All shops and hospitality outlets are invited to decorate their windows to add to the occasion too.

Full details of events can be found online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk