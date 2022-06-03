Up to 35 firearms handed to Cheshire Police in two-week surrender

Owners of firearms in Cheshire have surrendered a total of 35 weapons along with ammunition.

The weapons included viable and imitation firearms including shotguns, rifles, pistols, BB guns and air rifles.

It was part of a national surrender which ran from Thursday May 12 to Sunday May 29.

Chief Inspector James Wilson said: “I want to thank the public who used this opportunity to surrender a firearm.

“You have helped play your part in stopping them from falling into the hands of dangerous criminals.

“I also want to thank those who handed in imitation firearms which look like real weapons and are often used by criminals to threaten and frighten others.

“Although gun crime is low in Cheshire we must never forget that illegal firearms are dangerous and handing them in to police goes a long way in making the community a safer place.

“Even though the surrender has ended I still want to encourage people who may still hold a firearm to contact police via our website and an officer can arrange for it to be collected and destroyed.”

To still hand in a firearm, ammunition or imitation gun, visit the Cheshire Constabulary website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101.