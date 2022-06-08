21 hours ago
South Cheshire company hits right note with special gift to conductor

in Human Interest / News June 8, 2022
Clare Shackleton choir conductor

South Cheshire cereal makers Mornflake have come to the rescue of a musical conductor too small to be seen by members of a popular community choir!

At 5ft 2in, Clare Shackleton spent much of her time on tips toes during rehearsals with Wistaston Singers until the big-hearted Gresty Road company stepped in to help.

Clare, the group’s Assistant Musical Director, was made the gift of a special portable podium she can take to rehearsals and performances.

She said: “The podium has made such a difference.

“Before I had to struggle by trying to stand as tall as possible and the choir stretching to see over each other.

“We are a growing choir, always on the look-out for new members from the area, so it’s wonderful to have the support of a local company like this.

clare and choir conductor platform
Clare Shackleton

“The gift is much appreciated by us all.”

The community choir, comprising 50 singers aged 21 to more than 80, has a wide repertoire ranging from musical theatre to chorale and pop.

Their Gala Concert at St Andrews Church, Aston proved a big success with Clare conducting on her new podium.

Mornflake managing director James Lea said: “Mornflake Mighty Oats are packed with nutrients to support good health but we can’t claim that they make you grow taller!

“We are delighted our gesture has meant so much to Clare and the choir.”

The choir, which rehearses on Wednesdays at Gainsborough Primary School in Crewe is now in rehearsals for a performance at St Stephens Methodist Church, Crewe on July 23.

There are spaces for sopranos, altos, tenors and bass voices.

See Facebook for more information or call choir secretary Mandy Ramsden on 07920 449543.

