Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich to host open day

Boat and canal enthusiasts are being invited to an Open Day being held at Aqueduct Marina in Church Minshull near Nantwich.

The event is on Saturday July 9 from 11am and there will be a variety of attractions.

These include the marina’s workshops to see how boats are built and repaired and painted, including hull base plates, and see the most recently completed boats from Knights Narrowboats.

A wide range of boats will be on sale for anyone to view, and there will be staff members on hand during the event.

Visitors will be able to view moorings and discuss the needs of private leisure owners, share boat syndicates or private hire boats.

They will be able to look around the marina to see the facilities on offer.

The Aqueduct’s cafe will be open throughout the day, as will the chandlery.

There will be a chance to inspect the boat storage yard and to discuss Aqueduct’s longer-term moor and storage packages.

There will also be an opportunity to bring a caravan or motorhome and stay over on the marina’s caravan site.

There are also recharging facilities available for those with an electric car.

And for those selling a boat, you can call the marina to get your boat listed in time for the event.

For more information, visit Aqueduct Marina’s website at www.aqueductmarina.co.uk or call 01270 525040.