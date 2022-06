The Nantwich Singers will be giving a concert ‘Folksongs and Fancies – Joyful and whimsical songs for summer’ with pianist John Gough.

The concert is part of the Summer Lunchtime Concerts series at St Mary’s Church, Nantwich.

The concert will be given at 12.30pm on Thursday July 21.

Entrance is free, with a retiring collection.

Other concerts as part of the series will take place in Whitchurch and Astbury.

For more details visit www.thenantwichsingers.org