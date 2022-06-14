MP joins bid to have jail sentence of Joshua Spender’s killer reviewed

The MP for Crewe and Nantwich has written to the attorney General calling for the jail sentence of Joshua Spender’s killer to be reviewed.

It comes as thousands have signed a petition calling for a longer jail term for William Bratton, who ploughed into Joshua on a crossing in Crewe and then sped away from the scene.

Bratton, from Market Drayton, was disqualified from driving at the time of the incident on Macon Way.

His sentence was reduced to just 75 months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in May.

Joshua, 23, died in hospital after the incident back in November 2021.

Dr Kieran Mullan MP said: “I know many people beyond just his family were deeply upset about the killing of local man Joshua Spender.

“The loss for Joshua’s family has of course been devastating.

“I didn’t know Josh but we can all imagine what it would be like to suffer the loss of a family member in this way.

“There is a petition locally asking for the sentence for his killer to be reviewed.

“After consulting with Joshua’s family I have written to the Attorney General asking her to review the sentence to see if it can be referred to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

“I have been honest with Joshua’s family that I think sadly we may not get the answer we would like.

“Our courts act on precedence, what sentence is normally given, and in my opinion the precedent in cases like this and many others is too low.

“Sentences are only reviewed if they are very far off from what is normally given.

“But I thought there were good points to make and it was right that we try.

“Joshua’s family and I agreed to share that we are doing this with everyone and thank everyone for your support and concern.”

Mark Griffiths set up the original petition online after reading Bratton may only spend three and half years in prison.

Mark said: “I have no connection to Joshua or any of his family but I really can’t stand by and see someone who did what he did serve only three half years if that in prison.

“Will Bratton was already a disqualified driver and should of still have been in prison.

“The sentence is a joke and he should be behind bars a lot longer. And let’s not forget he caused a crash the same day and drove off. He has no respect for the law.”

The petition, which more than 1,150 people have signed, can be viewed online, here https://chng.it/c7xx64htw6